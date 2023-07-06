Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 134.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,188 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,337 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

UMB Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

