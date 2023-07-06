Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,881 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

EXC stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

