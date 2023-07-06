Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.26 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,179,000 after buying an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $138.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

