Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1,305.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,996 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LKFN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Emily E. Pichon acquired 1,025 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, with a total value of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at $776,176.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Emily E. Pichon bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,176.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian J. Smith bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

