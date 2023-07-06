Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.31 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 275.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. UBS Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

