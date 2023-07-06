Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSMT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSMT opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.88. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $79.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total value of $303,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,571,176.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $100,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,201. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

