Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,177 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,561,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $250.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $253.80.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

