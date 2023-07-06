Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.47 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,538 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $140.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.91.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

