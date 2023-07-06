Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,094 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 145,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.6 %

BMO stock opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.53. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $105.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.