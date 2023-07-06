Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 162.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,031 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.01 million, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.58. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.80 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 13,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $186,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,160,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,033,051.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 50,847 shares of company stock valued at $701,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Featured Stories

