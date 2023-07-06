Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $206.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

