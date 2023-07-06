Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.94 Million in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTV. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 40.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,551 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on VRTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. Veritiv Co. has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $161.84.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio is 10.87%.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

