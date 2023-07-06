Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.12 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 371.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 340.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 82,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,716,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 81,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

