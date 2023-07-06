Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.38 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 126,084 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,533,900 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,370 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

