Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,943 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,922.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $196,583.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,313 shares of company stock worth $367,433. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $46.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

