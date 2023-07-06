Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 81.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 55,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $209.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.