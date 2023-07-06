Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 486,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BWA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.