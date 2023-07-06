Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,359,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,505,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $97.34.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 851,234 shares of company stock worth $18,320,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

