Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 57,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. CL King started coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Cognex Stock Performance

Cognex stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

