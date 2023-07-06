Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,483 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $122.22.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

