Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,833 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.55.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

