Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 38,367 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 320.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 63,459 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $8,254,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SD opened at $15.62 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $576.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.34.

SandRidge Energy Dividend Announcement

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

