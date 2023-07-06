Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 268.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,528 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. Barclays upgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.71 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.