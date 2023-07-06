Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 0.7 %

GPI opened at $255.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $262.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.92.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

