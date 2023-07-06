Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 108.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.5 %

LPX opened at $72.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $76.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was down 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.