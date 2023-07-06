Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NMI by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,103,000 after acquiring an additional 300,757 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter worth $5,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMIH opened at $25.66 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.23.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

