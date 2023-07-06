Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,290 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 57,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.12.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.