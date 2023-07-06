Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 15,903 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $265.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.08 and its 200 day moving average is $295.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.05.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

