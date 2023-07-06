Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,204 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,281.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $217,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,350 shares of company stock worth $119,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HFWA stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $577.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

