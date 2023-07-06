Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 244,693 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,693 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 376.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 361,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 34,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62 and a beta of 1.86. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.15.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

