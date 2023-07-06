Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,669 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.1% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Price Performance

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $220.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.83 and a 200 day moving average of $227.36. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $181.40 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.