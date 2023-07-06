Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 28,165 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,165 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $32,911,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $21,554,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Albany International by 2,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 93,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

