Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 296 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 636 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $175.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.57.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 25.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

