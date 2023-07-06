Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 301 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

