Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 35,231 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $367.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.03 and its 200-day moving average is $355.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

