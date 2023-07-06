Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,274 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $457.84 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $490.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

