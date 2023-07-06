Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 44,749 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,749 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.67. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $464.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry Chung acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,994.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

