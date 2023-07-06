Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,581 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 127,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

