Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116,964 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Trading Down 2.8 %

LC opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

