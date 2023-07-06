Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Joshua Isner Sells 26,883 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 290,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,185,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 15th, Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16.

Shares of AXON opened at $193.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.44 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $229.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

