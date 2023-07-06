Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of -286.73 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $33.12.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

