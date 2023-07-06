Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Buys 495 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $130.38 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.42.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

