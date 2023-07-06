Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 1,315,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,526,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$533.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

Insider Activity at Bitfarms

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

