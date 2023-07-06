BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,312.51

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,312.51 ($16.66) and traded as low as GBX 1,254 ($15.92). BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,258 ($15.97), with a volume of 47,920 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of £600.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,312.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,339.31.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $14.50. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -516.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

In other BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust news, insider Ronald Gould acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £13,070 ($16,588.40). 3.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

