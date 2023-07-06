Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

