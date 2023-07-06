Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 64 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $327.09 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.90 and a fifty-two week high of $331.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $295.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.31.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

