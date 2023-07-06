Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 667 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $71.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.16. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.36 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

