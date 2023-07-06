Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 16,592 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

PHYS opened at $14.88 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

