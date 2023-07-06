Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,030 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mplx were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 415,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mplx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 79.90%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

