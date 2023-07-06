Brookstone Capital Management Buys 609 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

